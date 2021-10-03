1,156 arrested in special police operation in Western Province

Sri Lanka Police says that 1,156 persons have been arrested during a special operation carried out in the Western Province from 6.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. yesterday (02).

The special police operation was carried out based on the instructions of the Senior DIG in charge of Western Province.

The arrested suspects include 531 individuals evading courts and with pending warrants against them, 54 persons connected to various crimes and 491 suspects arrested over various offences.