Indian Foreign Secretary to visit Jaffna today

Foreign Secretary of India, Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is in Sri Lanka on a four-day official visit, is scheduled to engage in a tour of the Jaffna District today (03).

The Indian Foreign Secretary arrived in Colombo yesterday for his first official visit to the island following an invitation from his Sri Lankan counterpart Admiral (Retd) Prof Jayanath Colombage.

Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla was received at the airport by the High Commissioner on India in Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay and Sri Lankan Foreign Secretary Admiral (Retd) Prof Jayanath Colombage.

During the visit, the Foreign Secretary is expected to hold discussions and travel to various parts of Sri Lanka to further boost cooperation between the two nations.

He would travel to the central provincial capital of Kandy where he will be received at the historic Temple of the Tooth Relic. He will then proceed to the eastern port district of Trincomalee and the northern capital of Jaffna.

At all three provincial visits, Shringla would be visiting the Indian funded projects supervised by the Indian mission in the country.

Officials said his high-level engagements in Colombo are scheduled for tomorrow.

The Foreign Secretary will meet the top leadership, including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and review the bilateral ties between India and Sri Lanka.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was in the US for the UN General assembly sessions, is expected to return today.

Shringla would also call on the Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris and Foreign Secretary Admiral (Retd) Prof Jayanath Colombage.

In addition to these meetings, he would also receive a delegation of the main Tamil party, Tamil National Alliance (TNA) for discussions, reports said.