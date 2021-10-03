Woman killed by husband who returned from overseas

A 31-year-old woman has been murdered, allegedly by her husband over a family dispute, at Mahilur area in Kaluwanchikudy, Batticaloa.

The woman in question had reportedly collapsed and fallen after being assaulted by her husband while she was subsequently rushed to hospital by neighbors.

However, she had been pronounced dead on admission to the hospital, according to doctors.

Police have arrested the victim’s husband in connection with the incident.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the woman’s husband had returned home from abroad, where he had been employed, on the 14th of September.

Meanwhile a sister of the victim had claimed to police that the suspect in question had sent an audio recording to his wife, while he was still overseas, threatening to kill her.

The couple had been married for around 08 years and the husband had spent 07 of those years employed overseas while the neighbors claim they frequently argue and fight over not having children.

Kaluwanchikudy Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.