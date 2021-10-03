Indian Foreign Secretary visits Trincomalee oil tank farms

India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is on an official visit to Sri Lanka, visited the Oil Tank Farms at Trincomalee today (03) for an inspection tour.

LIOC briefed him about the development undertaken at the Lower Tank Farms and the possibilities for further strengthening India-Sri Lanka energy partnership to enhance Sri Lanka’s energy security, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said.

“Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla was happy to be with LIOC for the launch of LIOC’s new product - ‘Servo Pride ALT 15W-40’ during the visit.”

Earlier today, the Indian Foreign Secretary began his visit to Sri Lanka by seeking blessings at Sri Dalada Maligawa (Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic) in Kandy.

He was received warmly by Diyawadana Nilame of the temple. Foreign Secretary offered prayers for the well-being and prosperity of the people of India and Sri Lanka and for reinforcing their centuries old bonds, the high commission said.