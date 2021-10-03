Coronavirus recoveries up by 652 in Sri Lanka

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that another 652 coronavirus patients have recovered and have been discharged within the last 24 hours.

This brings Sri Lanka’s total Covid-19 recoveries to 459,298 while presently 47,313 infected patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals, treatment centers and home-based care.

A total of 519,630 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country with the death toll crossing the 13,000-mark last night.