CTU planning to launch series of protests on Teachers Day

Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) says a series of large-scale protests are scheduled to be staged on the upcoming Teachers’ Day (October 06).

In a media briefing convened by the Teachers’ and Principals’ Trade Union Alliance, the CTU’s Secretary Joseph Stalin stated that they would go ahead with their trade union action despite any impediment.

According to him, these protests will be based on the 312 zonal education offices and seek two demands – expeditious solutions for the anomalies in teacher-principal salaries and the protection of children’s right to education.

“The government has failed to provide proper solution for our issues, although we have been on strike for 84 days,” Stalin said further.

The authorities are proposing dates to reopen schools and the Education Minister also spoke of plans to reopen primary schools, however, teachers are needed to resume lessons at schools, the CTU Secretary pointed out.

The only way to bring teachers and principals back to schools is to provide solutions by conducting discussions with trade unions, Staling stressed.