Daily COVID cases count reaches 800 today

The daily total of new COVID-19 cases moved to 800 today (Oct. 03) as 258 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry said.

This brings the tally of coronavirus infections confirmed in the country so far to 520,432.

More than 48,000 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

Total recoveries from the virus infection reached 459,298 earlier today as 652 more patients were discharged from medical care upon returning to health.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka registered 40 new COVID-related fatalities confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Oct. 02. The new development pushed the official death toll to 13,059.