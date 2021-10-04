Thundershowers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says that cloudy skies will prevail over the most parts of the country.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island. Heavy falls are likely at some places.

Winds will be south-westerly in direction and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island and it can be increased up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara will be fairly rough at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.