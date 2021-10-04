Indian Foreign Secretary calls on PM Rajapaksa

India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, a short while ago.

Following bilateral talks with the Sri Lankan Prime Minister, the Indian Foreign Secretary is also expected to meet with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Mr. Shringla arrived in Colombo on Saturday on a four-day official visit, his first official visit to the island nation, following an invitation from his Sri Lankan counterpart Admiral (Retd) Prof Jayanath Colombage.

Foreign Secretary Shringla visited the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy yesterday before traveling to Trincomalee and Jaffna.

He was extended a warm welcome by Indian Consul General in Jaffna and Chairman of the Northern Provincial Council, Mr. C.V.K Sivagnanam. Officials from Civil Aviation Authority briefed the foreign secretary about the development and rehabilitation of Palali Airport.

Foreign Secretary Shringla also visited the iconic Jaffna Cultural Centre built with Indian grant assistance.

He also visited the Oil Tank Farms at Trincomalee and was briefed by LIOC about the development undertaken at the Lower Tank Farms and the possibilities for further strengthening India-Sri Lanka energy partnership to enhance Sri Lanka’s energy security.