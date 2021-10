The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange has surpassed the 9,500 points mark for the first time in history.

The ASPI closed at 9,542.33 points at the end of trading today while the turnover for the day was recorded as Rs. 3.62 billion.

According to market reports, the CSE’s All Share Price Index has grown by 40.86% so far this year.