Sri Lanka confirms 43 more Covid-19 deaths and 572 new cases

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 43 coronavirus related deaths for October 03, increasing the death toll due to the virus in the country to 13,102.

According to the figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the victims confirmed today include 14 males and 19 females.

Twelve of the deceased are aged between 30-59 years while the rest are aged 60 and above.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Health says that another 572 persons have tested positive for Covid-19.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 521,004.

Presently a total of 30,526 infected patients are under medical care and home based care while total recoveries has also risen to 477,374.