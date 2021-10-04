WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook down globally, report users

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook have gone down in several parts for the world, users reported on Monday evening.

“Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can,” a message on the Facebook website said.

Users posted messages on Twitter saying the popular social networking and communication platforms were inaccessible around 9 pm.

The website downdetector.com, which tracks web services, also reported a sharp spike in complaints by users.

The portal showed there were more than 20,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram.

Meanwhile, the social-media giant’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp was also down for over 14,000 users, while Messenger was down for nearly 3,000 users.

All three Facebook-owned properties are market leaders in their categories of instant messaging, photo sharing and social networking.

