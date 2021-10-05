Heavy showers above 100 mm in six provinces today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Southern and Northern provinces and heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in these areas, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times over the island, particularly in the western slope of central hills, North-Western, Southern and Western provinces.

The Met. Department urged the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

In the meantime, cloudy skies will prevail over most parts of the country today.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island. Heavy falls are likely at some places.

Winds will be south-westerly in direction. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island and it can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.