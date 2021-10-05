Rishad Bathiudeen further remanded

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen has been further remanded until October 08 (Friday).

The case filed against the parliamentarian was taken up before Colombo Fort Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage today.

Rishad Bathiudeen and his brother were taken into custody on April 24, under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), for allegedly aiding and abetting the suicide bombers who perpetrated the deadly bombings on April 21, 2019.