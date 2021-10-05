Validity period of all types of visa extended by 30 days

The validity period of all types of visas obtained by foreigners who are currently in Sri Lanka has been extended by 30 days from October 07 to November 06, the Department of Immigration and Emigration announced today.

According to a media notice issued by the department, only the visa charges for the aforesaid period will be levied for valid visa expired during the period from May 11, 2021, to November 06, 2021. However, no fines will be charged.

Visa holders can use one of the following methods to pay visa charges and get an endorsed visa related to the extension of such visa:

01. Obtaining visa online by visiting https://eservices.immigration.gov.lk/vs and paying the charges (up to a maximum period of 9 months since the date of arrival to Sri Lanka)

02. Paying the relevant visa charges at the airport if they wish to depart the island before November 06, 2021

03. Visiting the Head office at Battaramulla on or before November 06, 2021, and get endorsed the visa in the passport by making the relevant visa fees.

Instructions for Resident Visa holders:



The visa extension up to November 06, 2021, also applies to all valid resident visa holders. To get extended the residence visa before the aforesaid date, they are required to contact 070 710 1050 from 8.30 am to 3.00 pm on working days to make an appointment or visiting the Battaramulla office to pay relevant charges.

The Immigration and Emigration Department noted that the 30-day extension was granted due to the ongoing interprovincial travel restrictions. However, such extensions will be made in the future, the notice read further.

Foreigners who stay in the country after November 06 will be subjected to payment of fine adding up to USD 500.