2022 Appropriation Bill to be presented on Thursday

The 2022 Appropriation Draft Bill will be presented to the Parliament on Thursday (07), Chief Government Whip, Minister Johnston Fernando said.

Leader of the House, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena had recently informed the Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena that the Appropriation Bill for the year 2022 is due to be presented to Parliament this week.

Parliament Sittings had commenced today (05) at 10.00 a.m. with time allotted in taking up Questions for oral Answers from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.

Accordingly, from 11.00 a.m to 4.30 p.m Regulations & Order under the Value Added Tax Act, Regulations & Order under the Inland Revenue Act, an Order under the Finance Act were approved post-debate.