EPF Amendment Bill to be presented for second reading

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Labour has agreed to present the Employees’ Provident Fund (Amendment) Bill in Parliament for second reading.

The committee also agreed to present an order to Parliament under the Employees’ Provident Fund Act.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Labour chaired by the Minister of Labour Nimal Siripala de Silva in Parliament on the 4th October.

Sri Lankans, especially those employed in India, are required by law to contribute to the Indian Social Security Fund. However, they have to wait until they turn 58 to receive contributions to the Social Security Fund on their return from service.

Despite age limit, Indian employees working in Sri Lanka are eligible to withdraw money from the Social Security Fund when they return to their home country.

Accordingly, the Employees Provident Fund (Amendment) Act is due to be presented in Parliament on the 7th October, making necessary amendments to enable Sri Lankan workers working in India to receive contributions made to the Social Security Fund before the age of 58.

Also, the Committee agreed to present an order on the same day (07) under the Employees Provident Fund Act to use modern technology in the registration of employees for the Employees Provident Fund and to obtain the information of monthly contributions of the EPF members through their mobile phone SMS Alert service.

The Committee was also briefed on the Order made under the Employment of Women, Young Persons and Children Act No. 47 of 1956 which was presented in Parliament on the 4th.

State Minister Priyankara Jayaratne, Members of Parliament John Seneviratne and Gevindu Kumaratunga were also present at the committee.