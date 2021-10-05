COVID vaccinations at universities next week for students aged 20-30 years

October 5, 2021   08:05 pm

All university students aged between 20 - 30 years can obtain their COVID-19 vaccines at the nearest university next week, says the University Grants Commission (UGC).

According to UGC Chairman Prof. Sampath Amaratunga, this vaccination program is scheduled to be conducted from Monday (October 11) to Friday (October 15).

Earlier this week, he said the universities are expected to reopen in the month of November following the prolonged closure prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak. 

The UGC chief also noted that the government plans to complete COVID vaccinations for youths aged 20 - 30 years by the end of this month.

