Showers or thundershowers possible in six provinces today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Northern and Southern provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Thereby, fairly heavy showers of about 50 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the afternoon or night.

Winds will be south-westerly in direction. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island and it can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Matara, Hambantota and Pottuvil.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Matara, Hambantota and Pottuvil can be rough at times. Other sea areas will be moderate.