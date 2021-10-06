Registration of Electors Amendment Bill to be tabled in Parliament

The Parliament Select Committee (PSC) to consider the government business presented to Parliament by the public institutions that do not come under the preview of the existing Ministries has agreed to table the Registration of Electors (Amendment) Bill in the House.

The decision was taken on Tuesday (October 05) when the committee members met under the leadership of Highways Minister and Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando.

This PSC is chaired by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

In particular, under the Registration of Electors Act No. 44 of 1980, voters are registered on the first day of June each year at the age of 18 years. However, young people whose birthdays fall after the said date will have the right to vote in the elections to be held after May 31 the following year.

Accordingly, this amendment is being made to provide the opportunity to those who have attained the age of 18 years to cast their votes expeditiously.

The Extraordinary Gazette Notification in this regard was issued on March 13, 2021. Thereby, this (Amendment) Bill is due to be presented to Parliament on the 6th.

Ministers Prof. G.L. Peiris and Ali Sabry, the Chief Opposition Whip as well as MP Lakshman Kiriella also attended the meeting.