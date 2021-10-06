Landslide early warnings issued to parts of seven districts

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued landslide early warnings for several areas in seven districts following heavy rainfall.

Accordingly, Level 1 (Yellow) and Level 2 (Amber) warnings were put out for Galle, Hambantota, Kalutara, Kegalle, Matara, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura districts for a period until 8.30 a.m. tomorrow (October 07).

In the Amber Alert, the NBRO urged people living in Neluwa Divisional Secretariat Division in Galle District and Bulathsinhala and Palindanuwara Divisional Secretariat Divisions in Kalutara District to be watchful of the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence and to be ready to evacuate to safe locations if required:

The Yellow Alert was issued for people living in the following areas:

• Galle District - Elpitiya, Yakkalamulla and Nagoda Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

• Hambantota District - Walasmulla Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

• Kalutara District - Agalawatta, Dodangoda and Mathugama Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

• Kegalle District - Dehiowita and Ruwanwella Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

• Matara District - Kotapola Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

• Nuwara Eliya District - Ambagamuwa Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

• Ratnapura District - Ayagama, Eheliyagoda, Elapatha, Imbulpe, Kiriella, Kuruwita, Nivithigala and Ratnapura Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas