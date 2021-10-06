Teacher-principal trade unions to launch series of protests today

October 6, 2021   11:11 am

Teacher-principal trade unions are planning to launch a series of protests across the island today (October 06) to coincide with Teachers’ Day.

Commenting on the matter, the Secretary of Ceylon Teacher’s Union (CTU), Joseph Stalin stressed that they will not back down from their trade union action.

The strike initiated by teachers, who withdrew from conducting online lessons demanding solutions for the anomalies in their salary structures, entered its 87th day today.

Indika Paranavithana, Senior Deputy Secretary of the Government Teachers ‘Association of Sri Lanka said they have decided to convene an all-party conference to resolve the salary issue.

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, meanwhile, noted that resorting to protests is not acceptable when the problems can be resolved through discussions.

