Court rejects bail application by software engineer arrested over NMRA data loss

The bail application put forward by the software engineer of Epic Lanka Technologies, who was arrested in connection with the erasure of National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) data, has been rejected.

When the case was taken up this morning (October 06), the Colombo Chief Magistrate stated that the accused cannot be released on bail application at the moment as it would hamper the ongoing investigations.

Accordingly, the suspect was remanded until the 18th of this month.

The Criminal Investigation Department took the software engineer in question into custody in Wellapita, Divulapitiya on Sep. 28.

During interrogations, the suspect divulged that he had erased the relevant data from the database using a special command.

The investigating officers have uncovered that the IP address of the source of the command and the IP address of the software engineer’s computer is the same.

When he was produced before the court on Sep. 29, the Colombo Additional Magistrate ordered to place him under remand custody for a week, until today.