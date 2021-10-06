Pandora Papers: Thirukumar Nadesan writes to President seeking independent inquiry

Thirukumar Nadesan, the husband of former Minister Nirupama Rajapaksa, has requested President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to conduct an independent investigation into Pandora Papers – a series of financial documents that exposed the secret offshore wealth and dealings of hundreds of world leaders, politicians and billionaires.

Former Sri Lanka Minister Nirupama Rajapaksa’s name was also mentioned in the files from offshore companies, dubbed the Pandora Papers, released on October 03.

According to the leaked documents, Nirupama Rajapaksa and her husband Thirukumaran Nadesan are the actual economic beneficiaries of an offshore company, managed by a Singapore trust firm, used to purchase luxury residences in London and Sydney, Australia.

In his letter to the President, Nadesan emphasized that he and his wife are “totally innocent and are guilty of no wrongdoings.”

It is commonly believed that all persons whose names were divulged in some way guilty of wrongdoing, he said further.

“Several world leaders inclusive of His Excellency Imran Khan publicly announced that they will investigate anyone whose names appear in the Pandora Papers.”

Nadesan went on to request the President to appoint an independent investigator – preferably a retired appellate court judge – to investigate the matter without delay, “so that my name and that of my wife would be cleared.”