Circular issued on reopening Pirivenas and Bhikkhuni education institutes

The State Ministry of Dhamma Schools, Parivenas and Bhikku Education has issued a circular on reopening Pirivenas and Bhikkhuni education institutes.

The circular instructs to reopen all Piriven and Bhikkhuni education institutes with less than 200 students with effect from October 14, 2021, under the advice of regional health officers and the administration of the respective institutions.

The circular has been issued by the Secretary to the state ministry, S.H. harischandra.

These institutions are instructed to adhere to the following guidelines:





