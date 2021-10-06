Petroleum Resources Bill passed in Parliament with amendments

Petroleum Resources Bill passed in Parliament with amendments

October 6, 2021   04:57 pm

The Petroleum Resources Bill has been passed in Parliament with amendments today (October 06).

The second reading of the bill was taken up for debate from 11.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. during today’s parliamentary sitting.

This bill provides for the establishment of the Petroleum Development Authority of Sri Lanka and the formulation of a National Policy on Upstream Petroleum Industry.

It also facilitates the regulation and management structure capturing the maximum economic value of Domestic Petroleum Resources through modern exploration, development, production and management practices in Sri Lanka.

Further, this bill will repeal the Petroleum Resources Act, No. 26 of 2003.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories