Petroleum Resources Bill passed in Parliament with amendments

The Petroleum Resources Bill has been passed in Parliament with amendments today (October 06).

The second reading of the bill was taken up for debate from 11.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. during today’s parliamentary sitting.

This bill provides for the establishment of the Petroleum Development Authority of Sri Lanka and the formulation of a National Policy on Upstream Petroleum Industry.

It also facilitates the regulation and management structure capturing the maximum economic value of Domestic Petroleum Resources through modern exploration, development, production and management practices in Sri Lanka.

Further, this bill will repeal the Petroleum Resources Act, No. 26 of 2003.