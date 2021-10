The Criminal Investigation Department has arrested another suspect in the area of Bambalapitiya today (October 06) in connection with the recent garlic scam, the police spokesman says.

The 55-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of purchasing the two container loads of garlic weighing up to 54,000 kg unlawfully removed from Sathosa.

He is expected to be produced before the Welisara Court tomorrow (October 07).