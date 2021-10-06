State Minister says gas price hike in near future inevitable

State Minister of Co-operative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection Lasantha Alagiyawanna, addressing the parliamentary session today (October 06), said a hike in the prices of domestic gas cylinders in the near future is inevitable.

The government will be compelled to revise gas prices due to the soaring prices in the global market, he added.

One metric ton of gas is sold at USD 800 at present, and these rates are expected to go up in the future, he noted.

The stated minister also stated that they will not have any control over the increase in gas prices.

He made these remarks in response to a question raised by MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake.