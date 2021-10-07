Korea donates medical equipment to help Sri Lanka combat Covid-19

The Government of the Republic of Korea, through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), has donated a consignment including PCR detection kits and 05 PCR machines for rapid testing valued at USD 450,000 to Sri Lanka.

This generous contribution is in addition to previous donations of COVID-19 related medical equipment, the foreign ministry said.

The donation from the Republic of Korea was handed over at a ceremony held at the Foreign Ministry in Colombo. Korean Ambassador Woonjin Jeong handed over the donation to Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage.

The donation was thereafter handed over to Prof. Channa Jayasumana, State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals and Dr. R.M.S.K. Ratnayake, Secretary of the State Ministry.

“Sri Lanka and the Republic of Korea enjoy close ties of friendship and cooperation. Since the outbreak of the COVID 19 pandemic, the Republic of Korea has extended valuable COVID 19 related assistance to Sri Lanka,” the statement said.