More than 12 million fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Sri Lanka

More than 12 million fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Sri Lanka

October 7, 2021   10:37 am

The total number of individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Sri Lanka exceeded the 12 million on Wednesday (October 06).

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health stated that 12,043,368 people – 56% of the total population – have received both doses of a COVID-19.

According to official data, 14,639,679 people in total have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

Sri Lanka has approved AstraZeneca, Covishield, Sinopharm, Sputnik-V, Pfizer, Moderna, and Sinovac vaccines for use in Sri Lanka.

Under the national inoculation drive, more than 99,500 individuals have been vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories