More than 12 million fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Sri Lanka

The total number of individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Sri Lanka exceeded the 12 million on Wednesday (October 06).

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health stated that 12,043,368 people – 56% of the total population – have received both doses of a COVID-19.

According to official data, 14,639,679 people in total have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

Sri Lanka has approved AstraZeneca, Covishield, Sinopharm, Sputnik-V, Pfizer, Moderna, and Sinovac vaccines for use in Sri Lanka.

Under the national inoculation drive, more than 99,500 individuals have been vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday.