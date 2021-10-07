2022 Appropriation Bill tabled in Parliament

The Appropriation Draft Bill to provide for the service of the financial year 2022 has been presented to the Parliament today (October 07).

The government’s expenditure for the said fiscal year is Rs. 2,505.3 billion.

This bill will authorize the raising of loans in or outside Sri Lanka and make financial provisions in respect of certain activities of the government for the said financial year.

Further, it is expected to enable the payment by way of advances out of the Consolidated Fund or any other fund or moneys, of or at the disposal of the government, of moneys required during that financial year for expenditure on such activities.

The Bill will also provide for the refund of such moneys to the Consolidated Fund.