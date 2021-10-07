Application deadline for re-scrutiny of 2020 O/L results announced

Applications for the re-scrutiny of 2020 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination will close on the 25th of October, the Commissioner General of Examinations B. Sanath Pujitha announced today.

Students who wish to apply for re-scrutiny can submit applications only through the online process – via the official website or the mobile application of the Examinations Department, or the Exam Information Centre.

In a media notice, the Examinations Department urged the students to read the common instructions and technical instructions and to watch the video guide properly before submitting the applications.

The fee for the re-scrutiny per subject is Rs. 200 and it can be paid by a credit or debit card or to a post office.

A PDF format of the application can be downloaded after the payment is made, the notice read further.

“It is the responsibility of the candidate to enter all the subjects they wish to apply for accurately. The applications without the relevant amount will be rejected without further notice.”

The Examinations Department further noted that the fee paid for re-scrutiny will not be refunded.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, the recommendation or the signature of the principal is not required for the applications sent in by school candidates.

Notice on re-scrutiny of 2020 GCE Ordinary Level exam results by Adaderana Online on Scribd