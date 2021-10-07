Three female cops simultaneously promoted to Acting DIG rank for first time in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Police has simultaneously promoted three female Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to the rank of Acting Deputy Inspector General (DIG) with immediate effect, marking a breakthrough in its history.

The promotions were given to SSP N.D. Seneviratne, SSP A.R. Jayasundara and SSP W.J. Padmini following the receipt of the approval of the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security.

SSP N.D. Seneviratne, who currently serves in the State Intelligence Service, has been appointed to the Information and Technology Division.

SSP N.D. Seneviratne has been transferred from Research & Development Division to the Child & Women Bureau.

Meanwhile, SSP W.J. Padmini will continue to perform her duties at the Welfare Division.

Sri Lanka Police will now receive the services of four women DIGs, the police spokesman said in a statement.

Sri Lanka Police is being restructured in a way that gives the opportunity for talented and skilled female police officers to reach the rank of Inspector General of Police, SSP Nihal Thalduwa added.