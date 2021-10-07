Advisory Committee recommends COVID vaccine rollout for 15-19 age group

The Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases (ACCD) has recommended the administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents aged between 15 - 19 years.

The panel has submitted its recommendations on the rolling out of vaccines to the aforesaid age group to the Health Ministry.

ACCD Member Dr. Harsha Sathischandra, the President of Sri Lanka College of Internal Medicine, said a well-organized process will be initiated to administer one COVID-19 vaccine dose to children.

The second dose of the vaccine for this age group will be given based on necessity, he added.

According to Dr. Sathischandra, this inoculation program is expected to begin within the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, the vaccination program for children aged 12 - 19 years who suffer from co-morbidities is currently underway in many parts of the island.