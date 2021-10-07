Two men arrested for manhandling fuel station worker who asked to wear face masks

Two individuals who manhandled a fuel station worker who asked them to wear a face mask have been taken into custody.

The assault took place at the filling station in the area of Meegoda yesterday (October 06).

According to reports, the suspects, aged 24 and 36 years, are residents of Padukka and Watareka areas.

Another suspect who was involved in the assault is currently on the run and the police have initiated investigations to apprehend the man in question.

The motorcycle used by the suspects was also taken into custody by the police.

The two arrestees were scheduled to be produced before the Homagama Magistrate’s Court today.