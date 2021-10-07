The Colombo District Court has rejected the request by MP Rishad Bathiudeen seeking interim order against Minister Wimal Weerawansa, Ada Derana and two other media institutions for allegedly defaming him.

In addition, the application submitted by the parliamentarian, seeking an interim order against Minister Weerawansa as well as Derana, Hiru and Swarnavahini media networks for allegedly defaming him was rejected by Colombo District Judge Aruna Aluthge.

The case was then scheduled to be taken up again on the 24th of January.

MP Bathiudeen had filed a case against Minister Wimal Weerawansa, claiming that he was libeled in a speech titled ‘Muslim Extremism and Easter Attack Commission’ delivered by the minister on March 09 in the area of Thimbirigasyaya.

In his complaint, the former minister alleged that parts of the speech which contain defamatory comments that are prejudicial to him were broadcast by Derana, Hiru and Swarnavahini media institutions.