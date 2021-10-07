Bribery Commission issues summons to Thirukumar Nadesan

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has issued summons to Thirukumar Nadesan, the husband of former Minister Nirupama Rajapaksa.

According to its Secretary, Nadesan has been asked to appear for the Bribery Commission tomorrow morning (October 08).

A series of financial documents released on October 03 exposed the secret offshore wealth and dealings of hundreds of world leaders, politicians and billionaires.

Former Sri Lanka Minister Nirupama Rajapaksa’s name was also mentioned in the files from offshore companies, dubbed the Pandora Papers.

This is one of the biggest leaks of financial documents that shed light on the hidden accounts and assets of some 35 current and former leaders and more than 300 public officials.

According to the leaked documents, Nirupama Rajapaksa and her husband Thirukumaran Nadesan are the actual economic beneficiaries of an offshore company, managed by a Singapore trust firm, used to purchase luxury residences in London and Sydney, Australia.

The anonymous real estate safe is still active in 2019 when the available documents stop, it stated.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday (October 06) ordered the Bribery Commission to launch an immediate investigation into the Sri Lankans and the related transactions revealed in the ‘Pandora Papers’ and submit a report in a month.

Meanwhile, Thirukumar Nadesan, in a letter he directed to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has sought an independent investigation into Pandora Papers.

Nadesan insisted that he and his wife are “totally innocent and are guilty of no wrongdoings.”