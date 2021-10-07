Be prepared to resume work under new normality, President tells District Secretaries

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has directed the District Secretaries to be prepared to work with renewed energy under the new normality to overcome COVID-19 pandemic setbacks suffered in all the sectors during the last two years.

Although the government was not able to achieve the desired goals as planned, it was able to successfully control the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of the commitment of all parties.

The President pointed out that it is the responsibility of all to achieve their respective goals without missing the existing opportunity to adapt to this new normality with the vaccination drive.

He made these remarks at a discussion held with District Secretaries through video conference today (October 07).

The efficiency of the public service is a key factor in maintaining the economy under the new normalization. In the coming period, the entire state machinery must work with dedication and enthusiasm to meet the needs of the people.

The District Secretaries stated that everyone is committed to provide a fast and more efficient public service to achieve the goals, by providing strength to implement the decision taken by the President.

The government is engaged in a programme to improve the living standards of about 70% of the rural population that are engaged in agriculture. The President stated that a green economy along with the organic fertilizer policy, a shift towards renewable energy instead of fossil fuels and coal, a revival of the tourism industry and a strong and conducive environment for investment opportunities are among the challenges that need to be faced with commitment.

The District Secretaries pointed out the need to amend the circulars and ordinances which are not relevant and act as obstacles to achieving these goals. The current situation was reviewed at length and the President emphasized that he was ready to clear the obstacles that lie ahead for a fresh start covering all sectors.

Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera and Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga also attended the said meeting.

