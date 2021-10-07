COVID: Sri Lanka records 638 new cases and 44 more deaths

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says 638 more people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (October 07).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country to 523,416.

Reportedly, more than 31,400 virus-infected patients are undergoing treatment at the moment at hospitals, treatment centres, and undergoing home-based care.

The total number of coronavirus recoveries reached 478,761 after 435 more patients were discharged from medical care earlier today.

Meanwhile, the total number of people, who fell victim to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka, moved up as 44 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Wednesday (October 06).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in the country to 13,229.

According to data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 25 males and 19 females.

As many as 39 deaths were reported among elderly people aged above 60 years. In addition, 04 people aged between 30-59 years and one female aged below 30 years have also succumbed to the virus infection.