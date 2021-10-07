SJB decides to expel MP Diana Gamage

October 7, 2021   09:38 pm

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has decided to expel National List MP Diana Gamage from the party.

The decision has been taken by SJB’s Disciplinary Committee, according to the party’s General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

In late October last year, Gamage and several other members of the Main Opposition backed the government by voting in favour of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution which was passed in Parliament a two-thirds majority.

In the third reading, 156 MPs in total had voted in favour of the constitutional amendment while 65 MPs vetoed. The vote for the second reading recorded 156 supportive votes and 65 against.

SJB MPs Dayana Gamage, Ishaq Rahuman, M. Raheem, Ahamed Nasir, Mohomed Harris, Faisal Qasim, Aravind Kumar and M.S. Thowfeek were among the parliamentarians who endorsed the draft bill during the vote.

