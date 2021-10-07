Govt. to remove price controls on four essential items

The government has decided to remove the price controls on cement, LP gas, milk powder and wheat flour, says State Minister of Co-operative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection Lasantha Alagiyawanna.

The decision was taken during a special meeting between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Cabinet of Ministers held this evening (October 07).

The President has directed the officials not to allow room for unnecessary and arbitrary increases in prices, the state minister said further.