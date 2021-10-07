Committee report on restructuring Central Cultural Fund handed to PM

The final report of the five-member committee appointed by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in his capacity as the Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs to provide recommendations for the restructuring of the Central Cultural Fund, was handed over to the Prime Minister at Temple Trees this morning.

The committee was appointed by the Prime Minister to make recommendations in line with the national policy framework “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour”, which states that “the Central Cultural Fund should be fully revised and restructured”

This committee, chaired by Director-General, Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources S.J. Kahawatte, consists of Director of Management Services Department B.M.D.N. Balasooriya, Senior Assistant Secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office Priyanga Nanayakkara, Director of Information Technology Management Department D.P.C.E. Peiris and Assistant Director (Information Technology) at Department of Management Services, Ministry of Finance Madhushani Warnasooriya.

The Prime Minister accepted the report and stated that the implementation of these recommendations would enable the Central Cultural Fund to become a more effective institution in achieving its objectives in the future.

At the same time, the PM instructed officials to issue an all-inclusive one online ticket for foreign tourists visiting Sri Lanka to enter all the archaeological sites in the country. Final decision in this regard will be taken after consulting the Tourist Board.

The Prime Minister pointed out that having to obtain tickets for several archaeological museums in the same area would also cause various inconveniences to local tourists. He instructed the officials to look into the possibilities of introducing one ticket at a reasonable price, covering all museums in a particular archaeological site.

Mr. Gamini Senarath- Secretary to the Prime Minister, Prof. Kapila Gunawardana- Secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Attorney-at-Law Mr. Ganesh R. Dharmawardena- Public Trustee of Sri Lanka, Senior Prof. Anura Manathunga- Director General of the Department of Archaeology and Prof. Gamini Ranasinghe- Director General of the Central Cultural Fund were also present at the occasion.