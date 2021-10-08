Pfizer vaccinations rolled out for 15-19 age group from Monday  GMOA

Rolling out COVID-19 vaccinations for adolescents aged between 15 - 19 years will begin on Monday (October 11), the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) says.

The Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases (ACCD) has recommended the administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children in this age group.

The vaccination program will be carried out at district hospitals and other hospitals of higher levels, according to GMOA Secretary, Dr. Samantha Ananda.

As per the recommendations of the advisory committee, it has been decided to administer one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to these teenagers in this age group and a second dose will be given based on necessity.