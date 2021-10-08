Pfizer vaccinations rolled out for 15-19 age group from Monday  GMOA

Pfizer vaccinations rolled out for 15-19 age group from Monday  GMOA

October 7, 2021   11:53 pm

Rolling out COVID-19 vaccinations for adolescents aged between 15 - 19 years will begin on Monday (October 11), the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) says.

The Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases (ACCD) has recommended the administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children in this age group.

The vaccination program will be carried out at district hospitals and other hospitals of higher levels, according to GMOA Secretary, Dr. Samantha Ananda.

As per the recommendations of the advisory committee, it has been decided to administer one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to these teenagers in this age group and a second dose will be given based on necessity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories