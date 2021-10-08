Jeevan Thiyagarajah appointed as Northern Province governor
October 8, 2021 09:35 am
Election Commission member Jeevan Thiyagarajah has been appointed as the Governor of Northern Province.
According to reports, this appointment was subject to his resignation from his position in the election body.
Speaking to Ada Derana, Thiyagarajah confirmed that he accepted the request extended by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to be appointed as the Northern Province Governor and that he is ready to step down from the Election Commission.