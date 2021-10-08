UNICEF, with the support of Australia, has procured and delivered the second consignment of urgently needed oxygen concentrators and other vital equipment to the Ministry of Health in support of Sri Lanka’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

This second consignment of equipment includes 203 oxygen concentrators, 100 oxygen flow splitters, 42 infusion pumps, 47 syringe pumps, 4 ventilators, 1000 regulators, over 137,000 bacterial and viral filters and other vital equipment.

Supplies were officially handed over to Keheliya Rambukwella, the Minister of Health, by Acting High Commissioner, Amanda Jewell, and Christian Skoog, Representative, UNICEF Sri Lanka. The first consignment of medical equipment was handed over to the Ministry of Health in May 2021.

The minister expressed his gratitude for this contribution from Australia towards the battle against COVID-19 and the macro healthcare system. The Minister stated that healthcare of the highest quality remains a mainstay of the Government of Sri Lanka’s focus. Donations such as these pay homage to that notion.

This critical support, funded by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) through UNICEF, aims to ease the strain on the country’s health care system due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Acting Australian High Commissioner, Ms Amanda Jewell said, “Australia is proud to support Sri Lanka with urgently needed life-saving medical equipment in the fight against COVID-19. This is the second consignment of essential equipment that Australia has gifted to the Ministry of Health through UNICEF in response to the critical needs identified in the country.”

Australia’s overall package of support to Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 response totals AUD 11.7 million (LKR 1,787 million) and is focused on bolstering health security, promoting social cohesion and stability for Sri Lankan communities, and supporting economic recovery.

“This lifesaving equipment enables health workers to provide the treatment and care needed, not only for COVID-19 but also other diseases that afflict the population, especially women and children”, said Christian Skoog, Representative, UNICEF Sri Lanka. “Using its procurement expertise to deliver such supplies where they are needed most in a timely manner, UNICEF is glad to be making this important contribution to Sri Lanka’s response to the pandemic”

Among the existing medical service providers, the equipment will be distributed to: the Teaching Hospital, Ratnapura; Castle Street Hospital, Colombo 08; Provincial Department of Health Services, Ratnapura; Kethumathi Hospital, Panadura; the Medical Supplies Division and the Bio Medical Unit of the Ministry of Health. This will help sustain the critical COVID-19 response of the Ministry of Health through its various response facilities.