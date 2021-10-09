Three political parties suggest electoral system based on proportional representation

The Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) made representations before the Select Committee of Parliament to Identify Appropriate Reforms of the Election Laws and the Electoral System and to Recommend Necessary Amendments that the proportional representation system is appropriate for the country.

The party yesterday (07) pointed out that the proportional representation system could ensure fair representation of the people and that people’s vote would add value under this system.

The Parliamentary Select Committee met under the chairmanship of Leader of the House, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The SLMC said that the new amendments should ensure the establishment of stable governments as well as the establishment of democracy.

They also stressed that the new amendment should provide representation, based on the geographical boundaries of the island. The people are able to elect their representatives through the preferential voting system. The party also raised the need to make the ballot paper easy for the people to understand. They also said that the stability of the electoral system is an essential factor.

The party members informed the Committee that the SLMC was of the view that new amendments should be made to the current system without changing the proportional representation system.

All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) also made representations before the Parliamentary Select Committee yesterday. They said in the committee that the electoral system should be amended to protect the rights of minorities. The party pointed out in the committee that the proportional representation system is more suitable for the country and that it will strengthen the representation of the people. The party also stated in the committee that proportional representation should be used for local government, provincial council and parliamentary elections.

Janatha Vimukthi Peranuna (JVP) also made representations before the Parliamentary Select Committee. They said that the proportional representation system is suitable for the country. If the amendments are made by changing the principles of the proportional representation system, the executive presidency will also have to be amended, said the party’s MP Vijitha Herath.

MP, Dr. (Ms) Harini Amarasuriya, pointed out in the committee the need to take action to ensure the women’s representation. She also suggested that 50 percent of the national list should be women.

She emphasized that women’s representation should be ensured at all levels of decision making and that women’s representation in politics has been reduced due to differences in political culture.

Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, M.U.M. Ali Sabri Members of Parliament Rauff Hakeem, Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Mano Ganeshan, M.A. Sumanthiran, Madura Vithanage and Sagara Kariyawasam were also present at the committee meeting.

Officials from the Attorney General’s Department, the Delimitation Commission and the Election Commission were also present.

The next meeting of the Parliamentary Select Committee is scheduled to be held today 08th of October, said the Secretary to the Select Committee, Deputy Secretary General & Chief of Staff of Parliament Ms. Kushani Rohanadheera.