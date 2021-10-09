Spells of light showers expected in parts of the island today

Several spells of light showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Northern province in the morning.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in the western slope of central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambanthota districts.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in direction. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times. Other sea areas will be moderate.