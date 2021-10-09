Prices of imported milk powder increased

The prices of imported powdered milk will be increased with effect from today (October 09), the Milk Powder Importers’ Association announced.

Thereby, 1 kilogram of milk powder will be increased by Rs. 250.00 while the price of 400 grams is expected to go up by Rs. 100.00.

Following the revision in prices, 1 kilogram of milk powder will be sold at Rs. 1,195.00 and the price of 400 grams of the product will be at Rs. 480.00.

The price hike came after the government decided to remove the price controls on cement, LP gas, milk powder and wheat flour. This decision was reached during a special meeting between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Cabinet of Ministers.