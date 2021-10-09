COVID vaccinations for university students at campuses next week

The five-day COVID-19 vaccination program for university students begins on the 11th of October (Monday).

According to the Director-General of Health Services, the vaccinations are conducted at university premises following discussions with the University Grants Commission (UGC) and all vice-chancellors.

Regardless of the university they are enrolled in, the students can receive COVID vaccine shots from the university closest to their residential area, Dr. Asela Gunawardena said further.

He clarified that university students will be administered the Sinopharm vaccination.

Earlier this week, UGC Chairman Prof. Sampath Amaratunga spoke of plans to reopen universities in the month of November following the prolonged closure prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak. He also noted that the government plans to complete COVID vaccinations for youths aged 20 - 30 years by the end of this month.

Speaking further on the national inoculation drive, Dr. Asela Gunawardena said the rolling out of third and booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines will commence after the inoculation program for children concludes.

The booster shot will be administered to people after a period of six months since they received the second dose. Meanwhile, the third dose will be given to immunocompromised people a month after being fully vaccinated.