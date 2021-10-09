PSC on election reforms informed of AGs opinion on Provincial Council polls
October 9, 2021 02:04 pm
Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, conveying the Attorney General’s opinion, has informed the Parliamentary Select Committee that the Provincial Council elections cannot be held even under the previous system without passing a new Bill in Parliament.
His remarks came during the meeting of the Select Committee of Parliament to identify appropriate reforms of the election laws and the electoral system and to recommend necessary amendments held on Friday (October 08).