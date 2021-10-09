PSC on election reforms informed of AGs opinion on Provincial Council polls

PSC on election reforms informed of AGs opinion on Provincial Council polls

October 9, 2021   02:04 pm

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, conveying the Attorney General’s opinion, has informed the Parliamentary Select Committee that the Provincial Council elections cannot be held even under the previous system without passing a new Bill in Parliament.

His remarks came during the meeting of the Select Committee of Parliament to identify appropriate reforms of the election laws and the electoral system and to recommend necessary amendments held on Friday (October 08).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories